Independence Day is Wednesday, with celebrations large and small scheduled all over the county. However, the reason for the observance should not be forgotten among all the celebration.

Independence Day occurs every year on July, 4 in order to celebrate the birth of the United States of America.

According to http://www.pbs.org, it was on June 11, 1776, that “the Colonies’ Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and formed a committee whose express purpose was drafting a document that would formally sever their ties with Great Britain.

“The committee included Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston. Jefferson, who was considered the strongest and most eloquent writer, crafted the original draft document. A total of 86 changes were made to his draft and the Continental Congress officially adopted the final version on July 4, 1776.”

While July, 4 had long been unofficially recognized, it was not until 1941 that Congress officially made it a federal holiday, according to the History Channel’s website at https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/july-4th.

The website https://www.timeanddate.com gives a brief history of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In 1775, people in New England began fighting the British for their independence. Congress voted in secret for independence from Great Britain on July 2, 1776.

According to the website, the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved two days later. On July 8, 1776, the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence took place. It was not until August 2, 1776 that delegates began to sign the Declaration.

People across the United States celebrate Independence Day in a variety of ways, including parades, barbecues and picnics, always with an emphasis on the political freedoms available in the United States. Celebrations lean toward the patriotic, with most including fireworks and patriotic music.

According to https://www.timeanddate.com, John Adams — one of those who signed the Declaration of Independence — provided the first description of how Independence Day should be celebrated in a letter to his wife. Adams suggested “pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations throughout the United States.”

However you decide to celebrate, remember to use caution when setting off fireworks.