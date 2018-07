John Henson | Daily Enterprise

Tri-City

Team members include, from left, front row: Darius Akal, Shawn Carroll, Liam Garland, Aiden Craig, Alex Creech and Josh Duckworth; middle row: Caleb Banks, Steven Childers, Christian Maggard, Jesse Franks, Tyler Lunsford and Kaden Boggs; back row: coaches Matt Duckworth, Tom Vicini and Jimmy Garland.