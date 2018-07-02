Tri-City Stars advance to state tourney

The Tri-City All-Stars, comprised of players from both the Tri-City and Harlan leagues, earned a trip to the state tournament next weekend in Richmond by sweeping North Laurel on Saturday in the District 4 Tournament finals at the Southeast Community College field.

Tri-City closed strong in both games, breaking a 5-5 tie in the opener with two runs in the seventh inning to win 7-5, then scored 10 runs in the sixth inning of the nightcap to wipe out a one-run deficit on the way to a 20-11 victory.

Brayden Blakley pitched 5 1/3 strong innings in the opening game, with 10 strikeouts and four walks before reaching the pitch limit. Evan Bowling gave up one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in 1 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Isaac Kelly led Tri-City at the plate with two singles. Brandon Burton had a double. Ty Howard, Tristan Cooper and Samuel Henson had one single each.

Kelly had four hits in the nightcap, including a double, while driving in four runs. Noah Brewer added three singles. Blakley contributed a double and single while scoring four runs. Burton added a double. Cooper, Henson and Bowling each contributed singles.

Karston Dixon gave up seven runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings as he started on the mound. Henson gave up one hit as he struck out the only batter he faced. Bowling allowed three runs and Howard gave up one before Cooper closed the game with 1 1/3 shutout innings to earn the victory.

———

Tri-City 210 110 2 — 7. 6. 3

North Laurel 000 500 0 — 5. 6. 3

———

North Laurel 003 134 0 — 11. 15. 6

Tri-City 003 43(10) x — 20. 13. 6