Poster, essay content winners announced

The Harlan County Soil Conservation District hosted the annual banquet to promote stewardship of the environment and to honor the 2018 winners of the Jim Claypool Poster and Essay Contest.

The banquet was held at Camp Blanton during Stewardship Week. The theme for the event “Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home.”

Winners in the contests receive checks and certificates from the soil conservation district. The county winners also receive a cash prize from Kentucky Farm Bureau.

ART CONTEST WINNERS

County winner: Miranda Brock.

County runner up: Shaleigh Chappell.

Harlan Middle: R.J. Cotton, Ella Lisenbee and Miranda Brock.

James A. Cawood Elementary: Chris Rouse, Gabriel Holden, and Lacy Robinson.

Green Hill Elementary: Hailey Napier, Destiney Farler and Shaleigh Chappell.

WRITING CONTEST WINNERS

County winner: Morgan Blakely.

County runner up: Caleb Ashley.

Harlan County High School: Caleb Ashley and Morgan Blakely.

Harlan High School: Trent Noah, Lydia Cassim and Ashleigh Stacy.

Evarts Elementary: Briley Edwards, Abbigail Coleman and Destiny Farley.

Green Hill: Tyla Wilson, Lilly Caballero and Faith Hoskins.

Rosspoint: Conner Blevins, Taylor Clark and Dalton Blakely.

In addition, the J. Clark Metcalf Scholarship was presented to Harlan County High School graduate Breanna “Breezy” Epperson. She is the daughter of Clarence and April Epperson, of Wallins. She plans to attend Morehead State in the fall.