Royce selected for Governor’s School for the Arts

Kylie Royce, a drama student at Harlan County High School, has been slected to participate in the Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA).

Taking place at Danville’s Centre College from June 17 to July 7, the Kentucky Center will host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth.

As one of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges that strives to create a nurturing environment where creative young people have transformative experiences, Centre College is excited to host GSA again for the fifth year on its campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome some of Kentucky’s brightest young artists to the GSA family,” said Nick Covault, director of GSA. “As a GSA graduate myself, I can attest to the life-changing experience in store for these students. We look forward to working with and empowering them as Kentucky’s next generation of creative leaders. Parents, teachers and communities should be proud of these students and their accomplishments.”

During their three-week stay, student-artists from 49 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Since 1987, more than 5,900 talented high school rising juniors and seniors have attended the GSA summer program. The program will culminate on July 7 with an all-day festival that celebrates the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 23 schools in Kentucky.

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.