1 dead in single-vehicle collision

A Harlan County man was killed Tuesday evening following a single-vehicle collision at Holmes Mill. Kentucky State Police in Harlan received the call around 6 p.m.

According to the investigation, Rodney Witt, 68, of Homes Mill, was traveling on KY 38 on Glenbrook Mountain in a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep left the roadway and overturned. Witt was pronounced deceased at the scene by Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi.

The collision is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jacob H. Spurlock.

Spurlock was assisted on scene by Trooper Brandon Burton, members of the Harlan County Rescue Squad and Upper Clover Fork Fire Department.