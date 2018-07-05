Lynch 4th of July celebration

Photos submitted

The 5th Annual Lynch 4th of July Parade was held Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme was “One Nation Under God” celebrating the over 30 nationalities that joined together to form the city of Lynch. Bill Goode was this year’s grand marshal. Despite the hot weather, spectators lined Main Street to watch the parade. A large crowd met at the West Main Park, where there were free hot dogs, watermelon, awards and a patriotic ceremony. Trophies were awarded and prizes were given randomly to Lil Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker. The parade was sponsored by the Lamp House Coffee Shop.

