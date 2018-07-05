Summer night concert series

The second installment of the “Out of Ashes Summer Nights Concert Series” is set for Saturday.

According to Out of Ashes band member Sharon Stewart’s Facebook page, this time up the concert will feature acts including Edwina Eldridge and Out of Ashes.

In a previous report, Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington talked about the concert series.

“Out of Ashes is a local Christian band which includes Sharon Stewart,” Pennington said. “They wanted to host a summer nights concert series.”

According to Pennington, Harlan Tourism is co-hosting the concerts and has donated the space and the stage.

The Out of Ashes’ Facebook page states Stewart is the founder and president of Out of Ashes ministry. Tony Dean Jr., Robbie Stewart and Jerod Blevins are also in the group, which has recorded and charted several songs.

The first concert in the series occurred on June 9 and featured acts such as Out of Ashes, Pauline Patterson, Jimmy Dean and Glimpse of Grace, according to a previous report.

The series of concerts feature a range of Christian music styles from Christian rock to southern gospel.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Harlan Civic Center. The event is free and open to the public.