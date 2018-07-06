Middle school football practice to begin soon

The Cumberland middle school football teams will have open field and conditioning on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating on the fifth- and sixth-grade team or the seventh- and eighth-grade team may attend.

The coaches are T.J. Green and Matt Duckworth. If you have questions, contact Green at 606-909-3484.

———

The New Harlan Patriots football team will be having registration and equipment issued on July 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the field house, located by James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Any boy entering grades five through eight and attending Rosspoint, Cawood, JACES, Wallins or Green Hills schools and wanting to play football for this upcoming season should attend.

Practice will begin on July 23 at JACES from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Any questions may be directed to coach Scott Caldwell at 606-505-7435