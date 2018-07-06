News Around the State

Ky. treasurer gives birth, makes state history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s State Treasurer has become the Commonwealth’s first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.

News outlets report the Office of the Kentucky State Treasurer says Allison Ball gave birth to a boy named Levi Adrian Swan on Tuesday. Ball is married to the chief of staff at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Asa James Swan. Levi is their first child.

In a statement, Ball thanked Norton’s Healthcare in Louisville.

The treasury office says the 36-year-old is the youngest female statewide elected official in the United States. The Floyd County native was elected in 2015.

Man attacked by bison at national recreational area

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man who entered the bison enclosure in a national recreation area straddling Kentucky and Tennessee was attacked.

Land Between the Lakes spokesman Chris Joyner tells news outlets that the man approached the bison after illegally entering the enclosure and was rammed Wednesday night. The man was at the South Bison Range, which has no driving trails.

Staff member and passers-by witnessed the attack and were able to pull the man from the enclosure. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition. The exact nature of his injuries is unknown.

Joyner says the wildlife at Land Between the Lakes should never be approached. Bison tend to be more aggressive at this time of the year to protect their calves.

Motel evacuated during standoff with possible murder suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a motel in Kentucky’s second-largest city has been evacuated and a portion of a road has been shut down after a man believed to be connected to a recent slaying barricaded himself inside the motel.

News outlets report that Lexington police were called to the motel early Friday.

Police say the man barricaded inside the motel is believed to be connected to the killing of Frankfort, Kentucky, resident Margaret Elizabeth Smith. She was found dead inside a home in Frankfort on Tuesday morning.

Lexington police shut down a portion of New Circle Road, a heavily traveled road in Lexington.

Defeated lawmaker sues Republican primary opponent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker says the campaign of the woman who beat him in a Republican primary sent out untrue mailers and posted a video that made false accusations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan filed a lawsuit Thursday against Deanna Frazier and others, saying Frazier defamed him in the primary election for the 81st House District.

One mailer claimed Morgan used his office to enrich his liquor business. Police had caught Morgan moving alcoholic beverages between his stores, though a charge against him was dismissed.

The second mailer claimed he didn’t pay taxes on a boat. Morgan says he’d resolved tax issues with the applicable authorities by the time it was sent. A campaign video said Morgan used his position in Frankfort to make his life easier.

Frazier wasn’t immediately available for comment.

James E. Pepper Distillery opening doors for public tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The James E. Pepper Distillery in Kentucky is opening its doors for public tours starting next week.

The opening culminates a multi-year project to relaunch the whiskey brand and rebuild the historic Lexington distillery, whose signature bourbon and rye brand is James E. Pepper 1776.

The tours begin July 12. Visitors will learn about the Pepper brand, spend time in a museum and take a behind-the-scenes distillery tour, then wrap up with tastings.

The Pepper family brand of whiskey was founded during the American Revolution and distilled over three family generations in Kentucky. Originally built in 1879, the Pepper Distillery was in operation until 1958, and then was abandoned for more than 50 years.

Ex-Kentucky Derby entry takes up residence at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The fifth-place finisher at the 2003 Kentucky Derby has taken up residence at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.

Michael Blowen, president of Old Friends farm near Georgetown, says Eye of the Tiger arrived recently.

The now 18-year-old stallion retired from racing in 2006 with five wins from 19 starts and earnings of $535,679 for owner John D. Gunther. The horse won the Affirmed and Washington Park Handicaps.

Eye of the Tiger moved on to stud duty at Gunther’s Glennwood Farm near Versailles, but was retired in 2016.

Blowen says the horse has a “great story to tell,” and predicts he’ll be a fan favorite.

Old Friends offers guided walking tours of the farm daily. The farm’s residents include Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners Silver Charm and War Emblem.

Police: Man killed by officer after threatening woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky’s largest city say a man was shot and killed by an officer after refusing to drop a knife he used to threaten a woman.

Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad tells news outlets that the officer was responding to calls reporting a domestic disturbance Thursday at Colonial Oaks Apartments.

Conrad says that when the officer arrived, the suspect was holding a woman down on the ground and threatening her. The chief says the man didn’t drop the knife, and the officer “fired shots to protect the woman’s life.”

Authorities say the man, who was not immediately identified, died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Conrad did not identify the officer. He says the Louisville Metro Police Department’s public integrity unit is investigating.