State showdown

Photo by Tracey Blakley

Tri-City 13-14

The Tri-City All-Stars, a team comprised of players from the Tri-City and Harlan leagues, will play Richmond in a doubleheader Saturday at Madison Central High School to determine the championship of the state Junior League Tournament. The first game is at 1 p.m. Tri-City team members include, from left, front row: Andrew Roark, Derrick Mase, Caleb Brewer, Tye Howard, Noah Brewer and Evan Bowling; coach Matt Kelly, coach Keith Brewer, Tristan Cooper, Samuel Henson, Isaac Kelly, Brayden Blakley, Karson Dixon, Braydon Burton and coach Jerry Blakley.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

Tri-City shortstop Brayden Blakley threw out a North Laurel runner in District 4 championship game action last week. Tri-City advanced with a doubleheader sweep of North Laurel.

Karston Dixon delivered a pitch in action from the District 4 Tournament last week. Tri-City will play Richmond in the state finals on Saturday at Madison Central High School.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise

Tri-City third baseman Samuel Henson tagged out a North Laurel runner in District 4 action last week. Tri-City will play Richmond on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Madison Central High School.