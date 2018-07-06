Woman faces meth indictment

A Mary Alice woman is facing indictment on a trafficking charge after allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Donna Foley, 30, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton.

According to the indictment, Foley sold one bag of methamphetamine to an investigative aide on or about June 28, 2017.

The arrest warrant states the investigative aide cooperating with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office purchased methamphetamine from Foley for $100.

Foley was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. The one-count indictment was handed down by the grand jury on May 2.

Foley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Harvey Middleton, 36, of Wallins, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Tuesday. He was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Joseph Thomas, 28, of Evarts, was arrested by Evarts Police Officer Joseph Jones on Monday. Thomas was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond secured by 10 percent;

• Tina Yaden, 47, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Chief Cody Williamson on Monday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Yaden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Tony Halbunt, 54, of Harlan, was arrested by Jones on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, served with multiple bench warrants and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on full cash bonds totaling $17,500.