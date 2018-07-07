Tri-City wins state Junior League title

RICHMOND — Down 6-0 through three innings to Richmond in the Junior League State Tournament, the Tri-City All-Stars had the look of a team in big trouble.

Comprised of players from both the Tri-City and Harlan leagues, Tri-City battled back with a seven-run fifth inning on the way to an 11-9 victory in game one. Tri-City rolled to an 8-4 win in the second game to capture the state title and earn a trip to the regional tournament next month in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“We just kept fighting. These boys don’t give up,” said Tri-City coach Jerry Blakley. “I’m proud of how hard they fought. They did that last week in the district tournament against North Laurel.”

———

Evan Bowling played something of a secondary role on a strong Cumberland baseball team last spring in middle school action. He’s worked into a much bigger role for the Tri-City Junior League All-Stars and came up huge in the opening game Saturday as he drove in four runs with two singles and a bases-loaded walk. He also earned the save with three strong innings on the mound, including three strikeouts and one walk.

“He pitched a lot of ‘B’ games for us in middle school, but he has really stepped up during the last few weeks,” Blakley said. “So many of them have really improved over the past five weeks during Junior League.”

Brayden Blakley was the winning pitcher as he gave up six runs (two earned) in four innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. He also added a double at the plate.

“Brayden hadn’t pitched in a week since we were on vacation last week, but he battled his way through and closed strong,” said Blakley of his son.

Noah Brewer, Tristan Cooper and Caleb Brewer added one single each.

Tri-City gave up four unearned runs in the second inning with three errors, including two dropped pop ups. Eli Stratton added an RBI single.

Landon Brinegar and Conner Combs led off the third inning with singles as Richmond extended the lead to 6-0 with two bases-loaded walks.

Blakley left the bases loaded by striking out the side, the first of six straight outs he recorded before reaching his pitch limit after four innings.

Bowling started the comeback with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning, the first hit for Tri-City.

Brinegar limited Tri-City to only one hit through three innings and should have been out of the fourth, but two strikeouts were missed by the Richmond catcher and both runners reached base. Ethan Hines came on to pitch and hit Samuel Henson with a pitch to force in one run and walked Bowling to bring in other, cutting the deficit to 6-3. A two-run single to Caleb Brewer, off Eli Stratton, pulled Tri-City within one. Two more errors brought in three more runs to cap a seven-run inning that put Tri-City ahead to stay.

Blakley doubled in the sixth inning and Kelly walked. Cooper singled in one run and Bowling singled home two as the Tri-City lead grew to 11-6.

Four straight hits helped Richmond answer with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Richmond put two runners on with two outs in the seventh before Bowling got Ty Hadley on a pop up to Cooper at first to end the game.

———

Karston Dixon pitched a four-hitter in the nightcap with three strikeouts and one walk as Tri-City scored in each of the first five innings.

Isaac Kelly led Tri-City at the plate with two singles and two RBI. Caleb Brewer also had two singles. Braydon Burton, Bowling, Henson and Cooper added one single each.

———

Tri-City 000 173 0 — 11. 7. 5

Richmond 042 003 0 — 9. 9. 6

WP – Blakley. Sv – Bowling.

———

Richmond 020 200 0 — 4. 4. 6

Tri-City 132 110 x — 8. 8. 6

WP – Dixon.