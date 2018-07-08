Paving operations to begin next week on I-75

SOMERSET — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office advises motorists that starting July 9, crews will begin performing paving operations on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County.

Work will be performed beginning at mile point 71.7, just south of the Madison County line, extending south to mile point 68.7. During these operations lanes, will be reduced.

Crews will perform paving operations during the nighttime hours from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each morning.

Work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

Motorists are reminded that construction continues for the Interstate 75 widening project between mile point 69.5 to mile point 55.7, and speed limits are reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.