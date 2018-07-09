Community Day at Kingdom Come

Photos submitted by Carla Barrett

Friends of Kingdom Come State Park hosted the first Community Day on Saturday at the park. The festivities included free hot dogs, cotton candy, drinks and a concert by Righteous Revival and Jasmyn Thomas from Winchester. Approximately 100 people attended the event, which also featured a photo scavenger hung, a cornhole tournement and putt putt golf. All proceeds will benefit the park.

