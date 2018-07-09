Dean chosen for leadership institute by youth programs at The Center

Harlan County High School student Kiki Dean has been selected for participation in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute offered through the youth programs at the Center for Rural Development.

Dean is the daughter of Jeff and Samantha Dean. She will be a sophomore this fall.

The ELI’s purpose is to develop future business leaders and entrepreneurs in southern and eastern Kentucky. High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors from throughout The Center’s 45-county service area are encouraged to apply.

The program is an intensive, week-long program focused on developing creativity, teamwork, business and leadership skills. The Institute is developed, coordinated and supervised by The Center for Rural Development and is held at The Center’s facility in Somerset. All lodging, meals and program expenses (with the exception of transportation to and from the program) are free to the student.

Activities during the week are both educational and fun. Participants are divided into teams. The institute includes classroom instruction, guest speakers, competitions and tours of local businesses. The concluding event will be a team business concept competition and the chance to compete for college scholarships.