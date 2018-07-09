Jackson rolls past Harlan in tourney

The Harlan All-Stars’ stay in the District 4 Tournament (ages 9-10) lasted only one game as Jackson County scored multiple runs in all four innings of a 13-3 victory Sunday in the losers bracket.

Ashdyn Collins led Jackson’s 11-hit attack with a double and single. Eli Thomas and Davon Seals each contributed two singles. Jackson Lakes had.a triple. Kaleb Lakes, Andrew Terry, Micah Summers and Corey Cunagin added one single each.

Thomas pitched two shutout innings with five strikeouts and two walks to earn the victory. Terry gave up three runs on two hits, with one strikeout and four walks in one-third of an inning. Seals retired all four batters he faced, striking out three, to earn the save.

Chris Rouse, Brayden Morris and Landon Myers each had singles for Harlan.

Gunnar Johnson gave up eight runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two. Morris gave up five runs on four hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Jackson County grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning with the help of consecutive hits by Seals, Lakes and Collins. The lead doubled in the second inning as Collins had the big hit with a two-run double.

Harlan fought back in the third inning. Morris led off with a hit and scored on a wild pitch. Johnson walked and came home on Myers’ hit. Three straight walks produced another run before Seals came in to shut down the Harlan offense.

Seals ended the game with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Terry, Cunagin had hits earlier in the inning.

Jackson County will play Pulaski County on Monday at 8 p.m. Knox County will play Middlesboro at 6 p.m. Middlesboro stayed alive with an 8-7 win over Clay County on Sunday. Hazard routed Pulaski County 18-0 and North Laurel defeated Knox County 4-0 in winners bracket games Saturday.

Hazard will play North Laurel in the winners bracket finals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The two winners of Monday’s games will play on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

———

Harlan 003 0 — 3 3. 2

Jackson County 333 4 — 13. 11. 0

Johnson, Morris (3) and Rouse; Thomas, Terry (3), Seals (3) and Lakes. WP — Thomas. LP — Johnson. Sv – Seals.