Man faces meth charge

An Evarts man is facing drug charges after allegedly being found with methamphetamine.

Lewis Lamb, 36, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones.

According to the citation, Jones observed a white 2005 Ford Freestyle parked with the doors open in front of the manager’s building at Eastbrook Apartments. He exited his cruiser to check and when he approached the vehicle he saw a man in the back seat of the vehicle who would not make eye contact. The deputy asked for identification, then asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and was told there was not.

Evarts Police Officer Joseph Jones arrived after the vehicle’s occupants were identified. Police asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was granted by the female driver. Police found six small baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue, a scale with calibration weights, approximately 11 straws, two pipes, one needle, approximately 47 rounds of 9mm ammunition, pepper spray and a sawed off baseball bat. Lewis Lamb told the officers all the items belonged to him.

Lamb was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Sim York, 44, of Baxter, was arrested on Saturday by Deputy Bobby Jones. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Monica York, 36, of Gulston, was arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Torstrick. York was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Denver Randall Simpson, 39, of Wallins, was arrested by Deputy Bobby Jones on Friday. Simpson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing or evading police. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.