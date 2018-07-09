Missing woman

At approximately 1:08 p.m. on Friday, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call from a female reporting her sister missing in Bell County. Master Trooper Keith Baker responded and began a missing person investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates Jessica Caldwell, 38, of Hulan, was last seen and heard from on June 15. Jessica’s sister reports no one has had any communication with her since then. According to the family, what she was wearing and her means of transportation when last seen are unknown.

KSP is asking assistance from the public with any information on Caldwell’s whereabouts. You can contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131 with any information.

The case is still under investigation by Baker.