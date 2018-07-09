SCORE plans camp at JACES

SCORE International will be conducting a free basketball camp at the James A. Cawood Elementary School gymnasium from Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition to basketball drills, there will be games, fun and friendship.

SCORE International is a sports mission group, Sharing Christ Our Redeemer Enterprises from Florida. Participants are encouraged to bring a drink. Activities will conclude Thursday evening at Harlan Baptist Church with a block party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first 100 to arrive at the block party will receive a free backpack. There will be free food, games, inflatables and other activities at the block party.