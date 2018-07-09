Tri-City All-Stars advance with win over Knox County

When his Tri-City All-Stars fell 4-0 to Hazard/Perry County in a hard-fought Area 4 Tournament game last week, coach Tom Vicini told his team he wanted a rematch in the District 4 Tournament.

He gets it Monday in the second round of the losers bracket after Tri-City routed Knox County 12-2 on Sunday in the District 4 Tournament at Corbin.

Shawn Carroll and Jesse Franks led Tri-City with two singles each. Alex Creech, Liam Garland, Tyler Lunsford, Steven Childers, Aiden Craig and Christian Maggard added one single each.

Creech and Garland combined on a one-hitter. Creech struck out six and walked none in 2 2/3 innings. Garland struck out two and walked two and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Ben Teague singled for Knox County. Zack Liford, Teague and Waylon Frazier shared mound duty for Knox County.

Tri-City will play Hazard/Perry County on Monday at 6 p.m.

Tri-City advanced to District 4 competition with a 15-11 win over Leslie County in the second-place game from the Area 4 Tournament at Hazard.

Carroll and Lunsford led Tri-City with three hits each. Garland had two hits. Creech, Franks and Caleb Banks added one hit each.

Garland, Franks, Creech and Banks all saw action on the mound.

Maggard led Leslie County with two hits. Baker and Roberts had one hit each.