Harlan routs Williamsburg in first round

The Harlan All-Stars got off to a great start Monday in the District 4 Tournament (age 11) at Barbourville with a 13-3 win over Williamsburg.

Harlan pounded out 13 hits in the win, led by Jake Brewer with an inside-the-park homer, along with a triple and double. Jayce Brown added a triple and two singles. Luke Kelly had two triples. Nate Montanaro contributed a double and single. Will Shepherd added a double. Brennan Blevins and Baylor Varner each contributed a single.

Montanaro struck out five and walked three as he gave up one unearned run in two innings on the mound. Kelly struck out five and walked none in two innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Barnes pitched one hitless inning with a strikeout and walk.

Harlan will play Corbin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket semifinals.

“The entire nine-man team played one of the best games of baseball I have been part of,” Harlan All-Stars coach James Earl Hensley said. “We gave up a few errors during the game we have to correct to compete with Corbin, but I truly feel if we have no injures or sickness we have a great chance against Corbin. We hit the ball as good as I’ve seen in a while. None of the players are home runs hitters, but they do a really good job of hitting the ball in play. I would love to see more Harlan people travel to Barbourville Wednesday to root for our boys. Corbin has a big following, and it would great for our boys to have the same.”

Tye, Webb, Leach and Prichard each had one hit for Williamsburg.

———

Williamsburg 001 20 — 3 4. 1

Harlan 360 31 —` 13. 13. 1

Leach, Sullivan (4), Moore (5) and Montgomery; Montanaro, Kelly (3), Varner (5) and Blevins. WP — Kelly. LP — Leach.