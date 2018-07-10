Hunter education course is coming up

For those wishing to acquire a Hunter Education Course Completion Card, there is a hunter education course scheduled on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot.

Kentucky Hunter Education Volunteer Instructor Jeremy Williams provided some details on the class.

“It’s going to start at 9 a.m.,” Williams said. “The class will run through, at the latest, 5 p.m.”

Williams said the class is open to anyone from the age of 9 and above who needs a hunter education course.

“By law, it’s required for anybody who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1975,” Williams said. “You have to have that class to be able to hunt.”

Williams said the class is not required until a hunter reaches the age of 12.

According to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website at https://fw.ky.gov, as of March 1, 1991, “all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, shall while hunting carry a valid hunter education course completion card in addition to the appropriate Kentucky hunting license. A bow hunter not in possession of a firearm may carry a “National Bowhunter Education Program” course completion card in lieu of the hunter education card.”

Williams added some places in Kentucky require a card even for people born before Jan. 1, 1975.

“A lot of places out west even require it if you’re in your 60s or 70s,” Williams said. “Also, if you’re hunting in areas like Fort Knox, Fort Campbell or Land Between the Lakes here in Kentucky, they require the hunter education card.”

Williams said the class will cover hunter ethics, first aid, game identification and shooting safety.

“The class will be held at the Harlan County Extension Depot,” Williams said. “The only thing we ask is if you’re interested, please pre-register.”

You can pre-register for the class at https://fw.ky.gov.

“Look under the hunter education tab, and go there to pre-register for the class,” Williams said.

Williams said the class is held twice a year.

“There will not be another class before deer season, which opens in September,” Williams said. “This will be the last class we have this year. We have one in the spring and one in late summer.”

All materials — including firearms — are supplied for the class.

“No materials are needed. We provide everything and the course is free,” Williams said. “There is a test and range session at the end of the class.”

Williams explained the range session is designed to allow participants to show they can safely handle, load, unload and discharge a firearm.

“You don’t have to show you’re a marksman or anything like that, but you do have to demonstrate firearm safety,” Williams said.

All firearms for the class will be provided by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.