Men face drug charges

A pair of men are facing drug charges after allegedly fleeing from police.

Henry Fee, 35, of Baxter, and Dylan Brewer, 22, of Wallins, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the Baxter area and attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle, driven by Fee, attempted to flee and upon stopping Brewer exited the vehicle and threw several baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.

Fee was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving on a DUI suspended license, improper display of registration plates and failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance.

Brewer was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Lloyd Simpson, 75, of Baxter, was arrested on Monday on an indictment warrant. The indictment was a result of an undercover investigation conducted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives. Several other indictments are active and additional arrests are pending. Simpson was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Theodore Fox, 46, of Evarts, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.