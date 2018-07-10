To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

TODAY TO JULY 13

Brittans Creek Baptist Church in Kenvir will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6-8:30 p.m. through July 13. The theme is “Camp Moose on the Loose.” There will be lessons, crafts, games, puppet shows and a cookout each night. All ages are welcome, but ages 4 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Family night and graduation will be Friday beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call 606-273-2383, 606-273-0913, 606-837-8213, 606-837-9948 or 606-837-2801.

JULY 11-13

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of June 9 includes:

Wednesday – Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain Settlement School and Big Laurel.

Thursday – Brittains Creek, Dizney, Yocum Creek and Black Mountain Elementary School.

Friday – High Rise, Sunshine, Evarts Elementary School and Eastbrook.

JULY 11-12

SCORE International will be conducting a free basketball camp at the James A. Cawood Elementary School gymnasium July 11 to July 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to basketball drills, there will be games, fun and friendship. Participants are encouraged to bring a drink. Activities will conclude Thursday at Harlan Baptist Church with a block party from 5 to 8 p.m. The first 100 to arrive at the block party will receive a free backpack. There will be free food, games, inflatables and other activities at the block party.

JULY 12, 16, 17

The Division of Mine Safety, located at 174 Ballpark Road in Harlan, will host the following RETRAINING classes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Surface, July 12; MET, July 16; and underground, July 16 and 17.

JULY 12

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled at 3:15 p.m. on July 12 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

JULY 13

The Harlan Public Library’s 2018 SUMMER READING PROGRAM will conclude on July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Harlan Center. This year’s theme is Libraries Rock. There will be music-themed stories and crafts each week — all stories open to all ages.

MEDIC Blood Center of Knoxville will be holding a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13 at Harlan ARH in the One West Conference Room. Donors receive a free T-shirt and coupons for a free ice cream cone at Dairy Queen and discount at Sagebrush Steakhouse. For more information, contact MEDIC at 865-524-3074 or visit www.medicblood.org.

Ages Church of God will host a SINGING beginning at 6 p.m. on July 13. Rev. Jeff Hatfield invites everyone to attend.

JULY 15; JULY 16 to 19

DAY CAMP at Camp Blanton will be held July 16-19 for boys and girls age 8-13. Campers will enjoy swimming, boating, hiking, archery, life saving skills, arts and crafts and more. The fee is $35 and includes lunch and T-shirt (camper ships available). Registration will be held from 2-5 p.m. July 15 at the camp (limit of 50 campers per week). For more information, call 606-573-6811 or 606-521-4872.

JULY 17 to 19

A three-session YOUTH RALLY will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 17 through 19 at Mary Helen United Methodist Church. All youth, ninth grade and older, are welcome to attend. There will be Bible study, food, fun and crafts. The church van will provide transportation.

JULY 17

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service will host a Fall Gardening and Season Extension Gardening WORKSHOP at 6 p.m. on July 17 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. For more information or to register, call 606-573-4464.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet July 17 at Golden Corral Restaurant in London. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be newly elected state Rep. Derek (District 90 which includes Leslie, Clay and part of Laurel counties). We will also be installing our latest elected officers at this meeting. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or at kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information, call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

JULY 20

The New Harlan Patriots football team will have REGISTRATION and equipment issued from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the field house, located by James A. Cawood Elementary School. Any boy entering the fifth- through eighth-grade and attending Rosspoint, Cawood, JACES, Wallins or Green Hills schools and wanting to play football for this upcoming season will need to attend. Practice will begin July 23 at JACES from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, contact coach Scott Caldwell at 606-505-7435.

JULY 21

The James A. Cawood High School class of 1973 will hold their 45th REUNION on at 6 p.m. on July 21 at the Harlan Center with a potluck dinner. For more information, call Carol at 859-338-7621 or Susie at 606-573-1656.

JULY 22

Dayhoit Baptist Church will host a SINGING featuring the Weaver Family at 11 a.m. on July 22.

JULY 23 to 27

Mary Helen United Methodist Church will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 23 through 27. The theme is “Raging River Rampage.” Ages 4-13 are welcome. Children under 4 should be accompanied by an adult. The church van will provide transportation. The closing picnic program for parents and friends will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

JULY 27

KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, a department of Saint Joseph London, will host its free third annual BACK TO SCHOOL BASH from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 27 at KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, located at 378 Thompson Poynter Road in London. This event will include inflatables and games, and free school supplies will be available for students. Refreshments will be served, courtesy of the United Way of Laurel County summer feeding program. For more information, call 606-877-3983.

JULY 28

The James A. Cawood High School 1980s REUNION will be held from 2-10 p.m. on July 28 at Camp Blanton. Free to all alumni, faculty and staff that attended or worked at JACHS anytime during the 80. There will be a pot luck dinner and raffle. For more information, call 217-979-2269.

JULY 30 to AUG. 2

Riverside Baptist Church will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at Dayhoit Baptist Church. The theme is Camp Victory. For more information, call 606-574-0004.

AUG. 11

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be holding a free Hunter Education Course from 9 to 5 on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot at 110 River Street in Harlan. The hunter must attend the session and pass an exam to be certified. All hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975 must complete this course. The hunter must be at least 9 years of age to be certified. All participants must register for the course at www.fw.ky.gov. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Service at 606-573-4464 or the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at 800-858-1549.

AUG. 14

Brian Bowman,VETERANS BENEFITS field representative, will will resume his monthly visit in Harlan County in August. He will be available (by appointment only) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Harlan County Courthouse on the second floor. If you need immediate service, call the federal VA at 800-827-1000.

Narconon wants to education families on the new escalated risk Fentanyl has added to opiate abuse. Fentanyl has been found to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin and has a greatly increased change of overdose. You can learn more about the new dangers of opiate addition and the details of Fentanyl by visiting http://bit.ly/2oCmgAB Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addition in your family. Call 800-431-1754 for free screenings and referrals

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

