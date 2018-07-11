Student Citizen Award recipients

Photos submitted

Carter Barnes, a junior at Harlan High School, was named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for March. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Barnes. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The son of Paul and Theresa Barnes , he has been a member of the academic team, track team, basketball team and Beta Club. He qualified for the state track meet in the long jump. He attends Putney Bible Church. He currently is in the certified nursing assistant program at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. He plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands and become a registered nurse before returning to school to pursue a career as a doctor.

Emma Pinkley, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for March. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Pinkley. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Jim and Vickie Pinkley, Emma graduated with honors at Harlan County High School. She is the president of the Spanish Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Educational Talent Search, and Gifted and Talented program. She is very active in the arts department, currently serving her second term as the choir’s president and starring as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. She has participated in the Kentucky All-State Choir two times, and went to Orlando, Florida with the All-National Honor Choir this past November. She is an alumna of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, which she enjoyed immensely and where she hopes to become employed in the future. Emma was admitted into the University of Louisville’s honors program where she will attend in the fall as a music education major.