News Around the State

More than $47M going to states to help veterans find jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has awarded grants totaling more than $47 million to help homeless veterans find jobs.

Recipients in Tennessee were awarded more than $906,000, Kentucky awards totaled almost $775,000 and West Virginia will receive $165,000.

The Labor Department announced the funding Monday. The grants are awarded to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments and faith-based and community organizations.

The agency said homeless veterans may receive occupational skills training, apprenticeship opportunities and on-the-job training, as well as job search and placement assistance.

Police chase ends in crash, 2 killed

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A police chase in Kentucky has ended in a crash that killed two people.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that a Science Hill officer attempted to stop a reckless driver Wednesday on U.S. 27 in Pulaski County, but the vehicle fled so he pursued it. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Steven O. Vanhook of Eubank, continued speeding along the highway until he struck another vehicle that was being driven by 18-year-old Dylan B. Snow of Kings Mountain, which then hit a vehicle stopped at an intersection.

Police say Vanhook and Snow died in the crash. The driver in the other vehicle, Department of Homeland Security Police Officer Thomas Armstrong, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the Science Hill officer wasn’t involved in the crash.

Attorney: Government can’t appeal Rand attacker’s sentence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for a man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul at his Kentucky home says the government has no legal right to appeal his client’s 30-day sentence.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Rene Boucher’s attorney argued in a motion Friday that the federal government waived its right to appeal and agreed that any sentence imposed by the judge would be appropriate.

Prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence for Boucher, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

U.S. Special Attorney Bradley Shepard filed a motion to appeal the sentence to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Police say Boucher assaulted Paul while he was doing yard work on Nov. 3.

Some of Paul’s ribs were broken in the attack. The senator has said 21 months would’ve been “the appropriate punishment.”

Detective saves fleeing suspect from creek

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police department is lauding a detective for rescuing a drowning man who tried to flee arrest.

Citing a release from Georgetown Police, news outlets report that Detective Lewis Crump on Tuesday recognized a suspect who had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The suspect fled on foot, leading to a chase that ended when the suspect jumped into a creek and attempted to swim across.

The suspect then went under shortly and surfaced to scream that he couldn’t swim. Crump jumped into the creek and guided the suspect to shore, where the latter was arrested and provided with medical treatment.

It’s unclear on what charges the suspect was wanted.

Court ruling reinstates fraud conviction for doctor

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The health care fraud conviction of a Kentucky doctor accused of performing unnecessary heart procedures has been reinstated.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that an appeals court’s June ruling has overturned a judge’s acquittal of cardiologist Richard E. Paulus. The ruling reinstated an October 2016 jury conviction on 11 charges.

Paulus was accused of performing unnecessary heart procedures and falsifying records to make the procedures appear necessary before billing insurers. In March 2017, a federal judge ruled that prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Paulus had “acted with fraudulent intent.”

That judge ordered a new trial, but the appeals court said that decision wasn’t adequately justified. It sent the case back to him for further consideration.

Paulus’ lawyer says he’ll keep seeking an acquittal.

Ali Center hosting Muslim festival, discussion about Ali

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center is hosting a Muslim film festival and a panel discussion on the world-famous boxer’s relevance to the Islamic community.

The events are in conjunction with a new temporary exhibit, “America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.”

The film festival is Saturday and features four films: “On a Wing and a Prayer: An American Muslim Learns to Fly,” ”Allah Made Me Funny: The Movie,” ”Prince Among Slaves,” and “Islamic Art: Mirror into the Invisible World.”

On July 22, the center is hosting the panel discussion with local Islamic leaders about Ali.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Land Between the Lakes seeking public comment

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public feedback on how it should plan for recreation and environmental education at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

A statement from the Forest Service says public comment will help guide the agency’s decisions over the next 10 to 15 years for Land Between the Lakes, which encompasses more than 170,000 acres (68,800 hectares) in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Jeff Laird, customer service manager at Land Between the Lakes, said it’s imperative to get thoughts and ideas from the public so the agency can develop sustainable plans.

Open houses will be held on Aug. 1 at the Stewart County Visitor Center in Dover, Tennessee and on Aug. 7 at the Joe Creason Community Center in Benton, Kentucky.

The public can also comment online at http://landbetweenthelakes.mindmixer.com .