Prepping for school: Several events slated for July

School will be back in session in just a few weeks, but there are still plenty of opportunities for school children and adults alike to enjoy the summer before that happens.

Starting on Sunday, Camp Blanton will hold day camp, running until July 19. The camp is for boys and girls age 8-13. The camp will feature activities including archery, art and crafts, hiking, boating and swimming. A $35 fee is required, with registration held on July 15 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the camp. For more information, call 606-573-6811 or 606-521-4872.

If you’re willing to travel, there is a Back to School Bash scheduled in London at 378 Thompson Poynter Road on July 27. The bash will take place from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with games and inflatables available. Free school supplies will be on tap for students with refreshments served courtesy of the United Way of Laurel County Summer Feeding program. The bash will be hosted by KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates. Call 606-877-3983 for more information.

Cawood Elementary School is holding a Back to School bash for students and families featuring free food, free school supplies and free clothing on Wednesday. There will also be games to play. Sponsored by the Bridge Mission Group, the bash will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will also be a back to school Open House at Cawood Elementary School on Aug. 4, held in the school’s gymnasium. The event will include not only games, but also a drawing for door prizes. Hot dogs off the grill as well as chips and drinks will be served. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Other back to school events include:

• Back to School Mission Week at the Freedom Center, located at 810 Kingdom Come Drive in Cumberland, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 through 20. There will be free shoes, clothes, food, fun and games for kindergarten through 12th-graders who attend Harlan County Schools;

• A Back to School blowout will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Cumberland Elementary School (for CES students only). There will be free schools supplies. For more information, contact CES FRYSC at 606-589-2914;

• Rosspoint Elementary School and LGR-FRYSC will host a Back to School Open House from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 — meet teachers, classroom lists, refreshments and school supplies:

• Green Hills Elementary School will host a Back to School Bash from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7;

• Wallins Elementary School will host an Open House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7;

• Evarts Elementary School will host an Open House and ice cream social from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 — classroom assignments, meet teachers, enroll a child, free ice cream and cake, free schools supplies. For more information, call 606-837-2386 or 606-837-2539;

• James A. Cawood Elementary School will host an Open House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be meet and greet with teachers, shaved ice, enroll a child, some school supplies and much more.

• Freshman Orientation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Harlan County High School.

• The first day for students at Harlan County Schools and Harlan Independent Schools is Aug. 8.