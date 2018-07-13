Benham mayor resigns

Benham City Mayor Wanda Humphrey resigned from her office during a meeting on Thursday, citing health reasons.

According to Benham City Clerk Jessica Smith, Humphrey sent a letter to the council which was opened and read during the meeting. In Humphrey’s absence, council member Howard White was chosen to preside over the meeting.

Following some city business, Smith read Humphrey’s letter to the council.

“It is with deepest regret that I inform the Benham City Council that due to health reasons, I am resigning as mayor of the city of Benham effective July 11, at 6 p.m.,” reads the letter.

Smith said the council decided to nominate White to fill Humphrey’s unexpired term, which will run through Dec. 31.

“That motion was made by Ruthie Wilson and seconded by Imogene Halcomb. All the council was in favor,” Smith said.

Smith explained when the meeting was called to order, there was a quorum present. However, once White was approved to fill Humphrey’s term and was no longer a council member, things changed.

“At the point, when they elected White to become the mayor and take over the rest of her term, we did not have a quorum. So the meeting was immediately adjourned,” Smith said.

Thursday’s council meeting was also the last for the long-time city clerk as Smith has taken a position with the state.

“I took an administrative job with the Kentucky Department of Transportation,” Smith said after the meeting. “I’m really excited. I’m thankful for all my co-workers that were here, and I’m going to miss them all. I really appreciate all the Benham residents. They’ve all been really good to me. I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

The new Benham city clerk is Laci Burton, Smith said.

In other council activity:

• Clayton Carroll was appointed Benham City Fire Chief;

• Smith reported a bill from Waste Connections would be paid when the city receives property tax money;

• The council decided to donate $100 to the Junior League Baseball team which is going to Fort Wayne, Indiana for playoffs;

• Rick Fuller was selected to do city billing;

• Bids were opened on a garbage truck and two riding mowers; all items were sold to the highest bidder.