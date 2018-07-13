Boil-water advisories issued, lifted

Several advisories have been posted by local water districts including:

• Cawood Water District has issued a boil-water advisory for Blue Diamond Camp only in Pathfork.

• Black Mountain Utility District has lifted the boil-water advisory for all of Wallins to the end of the line at Molus.

• Due to a main line break, Black Mountain Utility District has issued a boil-water advisory for California Hollow to Wagner Lane. Bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes prior to consuming.