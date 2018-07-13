Man faces drug charges

A Grays Knob man is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Christopher Engle, 41, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones Jr. on Wednesday.

According to the citation, Jones conducted a knock and talk at Engle’s residence along with deputies Philip Ely and Danny Lewis. Police asked Engle for permission to search the property. Engle gave permission for the search. Upon entering, police located a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine and four pipes on a coffee table.

Engle was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity, Sherry Ayers, 44, of Cumberland, was arrested on Thursday by Cumberland City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ayers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.