News Around the State

Girl charged with trying to poison 4-year-old stepbrother

OAK GROVE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky girl tried to kill her 4-year-old stepbrother because she believed her mother loved the boy more.

News outlets report that a Christian County sheriff’s report said the girl was charged with attempted murder Wednesday in Oak Grove. The report said the mother was looking through the girl’s Skype messages and saw that she told someone she was going to poison the younger child with a cleaning product.

The report said the younger child was sick recently, so the mother asked her about it. Officials say the girl admitted putting the cleaner in the boy’s water and making him drink it to poison him because the mother loved him more. The girl later told police she did it because the boy was annoying her.

The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Sen. McConnell supports changing Papa John’s stadium name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says he would remove Papa John’s name from the University of Louisville’s football stadium if he “had the ability to do that.”

The Senate majority leader addressed reports that the Louisville-based pizza chain’s founder, John Schnatter, used a racial slur during a conference call in May. McConnell, an avid Louisville football fan, said “there’s no place for racism in this country.”

McConnell says he isn’t aware of the contractual agreements on the stadium naming but expressed confidence that new university president Neeli Bendapudi would handle it “very well.”

But “if I could take it off? Absolutely,” he said during a press availability in Louisville Friday morning.

Schnatter has also stepped down as the company’s board chairman after apologizing for the comment earlier this week.

Police: Teen killed by man met at counterculture gathering

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky used dental records to identify the woman killed after attending this year’s “Rainbow Family” counterculture gathering in a Georgia forest.

Elizabethtown police spokesman John Thomas tells news outlets 18-year-old Amber Robinson was found dead on July 7, and 20-year-old Joseph Bryan Capstraw admitted beating her to death. Thomas called Robinson’s homicide “the most brutal” he’d seen, and said she couldn’t be identified based on photographic evidence alone. Both Robinson and Capstraw were from Florida, where Robinson was in the foster care system and Capstraw was homeless in Jacksonville Beach.

Capstraw is being held on $1 million bond after being indicted for murder Thursday. Thomas says they met at the gathering and hitchhiked from the Chattahoochee National Forest; The driver let them stay at his home.

Bluegrass museum announces details of grand opening

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced details of its grand opening this fall.

The opening of the $15 million building in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky, will be celebrated Oct. 18-20 with three days of music highlighting the past, present and future of bluegrass music.

The first event on Thursday, Oct. 18 is private and features artists paying homage to those who shaped bluegrass music. On Friday, there’s an already sold-out concert by Kentucky native Sam Bush.

On Saturday, the museum opens for public tours, with free concerts all day on its outdoor stage featuring a variety of performers, including the Yonder Mountain String Band.