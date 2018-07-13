Preventive maintenance project expected to begin Saturday on U.S. 25E in Bell Co.

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 office advises motorists that a microsurfacing project on U.S. 25E (milepoints 6.275 – 11.947) in Bell County is expected to begin July 14, and conclude on July 20.

The microsurfacing project will include southbound lanes only.

Microsurfacing involves the application of a slurry sealant to the existing pavement. It seals pavement cracks, prevents pavement from degrading, and can improve surface friction. The new road surface will appear to have a brown tint, but will become darker over time. No noticeable differences in road noise or smoothness should be noticed.

During micro surfacing, motorists are advised to avoid driving on newly placed paving material, which means traffic on side roads may be stopped for lengthy periods of time.

Preventive maintenance is a proactive approach to maintaining Kentucky roads by using treatments beyond traditional asphalt. These treatments can last up to 60 percent as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing, but for 30 percent of the cost. This allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair. Preventive maintenance slows pavement deterioration, corrects minor surface distress and increases safety.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is investing nearly $25 million into pavement preservation projects this year across the state. This is the largest investment since 2007.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.