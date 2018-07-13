Tri-City Stars raising money for Indiana trip

Before they can travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, next month for the Great Lakes Regional Tournament, the Tri-City Senior League All-Stars must accomplish one other goal — raise enough money to pay for the costs of the trip.

The fund-raising campaign begins Friday with a car wash and bake sale at Don’s Super Saver.

A spaghetti dinner sale is planned for July 19 and a road block is scheduled in Cumberland on July 21.

The group is also seeling T-shirt ads and Rada and is accepting donations. Checks should be made payable to Tri-City Junior League baseball.

Those interested in purchasing any of the products or make a donation can contact coaches Jerry Blakley, Matt Kelly or Keith Brewer or any player or a parent of a player.

———

The Tri-City All-Stars will play in the Great Lakes Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in a pool that also includes the champions from Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin and North Dakota/South Dakota.

The schedule begins with a game against the Ohio champion on Aug. 4 and 4:15 p.m. Tri-City will play Michigan at noon on Aug. 5, Indiana at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 and North Dakota/South Dakota at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

If the Tri-City All-Stars finish in the top six in pool play they advance to a single-elimination tournament on Aug. 8.

Anybody who wants can follow pitch by pitch on WWW.Gamechanger.com and search for “Harlan County Jr League All Stars 14U.”