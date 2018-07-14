Clean Sweep Award presented

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

The Cawood Elementary School Custodial Staff was honored with a “Clean Sweep Award” after winning all four of the 2017-2018 custodial inspections in the Harlan County School District. Superintendent Brent Roark treated the CES custodial team and the Evarts Elementary School team, which won second place honors for the second time during the fourth inspection period, to a luncheon. Roark thanked the custodial staffs and the principals for their dedication to assisting with providing a clean, safe environment for the district’s students. Shown here, from the left, are Roark, Victoria Brite, Robert Blanton, Georgina Perkins and Principal Melinda Sergent.