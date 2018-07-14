Cleaning their way to Indiana

John Henson | Daily Enterprise

Members of the Tri-City Junior League All-Star team were busy Friday cleaning cars on the parking lot between Wal-Mart and Don’s Super Saver to raise money for their trip to Fort Wayne, Indiana, next month for the Great Lakes Regional. The Tri-City team, comprised of players from the Tri-City and Harlan leagues, won the district and state titles to earn a berth in regional competition and will play several other state champions.

