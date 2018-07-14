Congratulations to Tri-City girls for another state title

I have been team mom for the Tri City Yankees for two years and one of coach Tom Vicini’s statements is his players are superstars. Well I had never knew what that meant till I witnessed a superstar yesterday.

Genoa Somersall, or “TC” as we call her, was a true superstar, probably by far the best game I have ever witnessed her play and I have been following these ladies for three years. These ladies make me so proud and honored to be part of the Senior Girls Family. I’m always asked which player is mine and I always reply “all 12.“

Christy Casolari

Cumberland