Cook, Overbay to wed

Photo submitted

Mr. and Mrs. Roy and Lisa Cook, of Cawood, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Haley Morgan, to David Dalton Overbay, son of Mr. and Mrs. David and Diane Overbay, of Baxter. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary Ann Cook and Madge Haynes. She is a 2014 graduate of Harlan County High School and attended Lindsey Wilson College. She is presently employed by Holston Valley Medical Center. The prospective groom is the grandson of Jewell Overbay and Hester Fuson. He is a 2013 graduate of Harlan High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He is presently employed by Overbay Enterprises Inc. The wedding will take place at 6 p.m. on July 21 at Grays Knob Bible Church in Harlan. The couple will reside in Kingsport, Tennessee.