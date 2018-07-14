S & S Service wins Black Bear Scramble

S&S Service won the first Black Bears Football Golf Scramble on Saturday at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club with an 18-under par. Team members included Nathan Halcomb, Eli Estep, Jon Estep and Kevin Simpson.

The Ronald Cox Law Offices team placed second, four strokes behind.

Brock Leisge won the longest drive award. HCHS coach Eddie Creech won the putting contest.

“I thought the tournament was a success,” Creech said. “Thanks to all who donated, sponsored, volunteered, played and made this tournament possible.”