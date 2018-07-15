The uncertainty of America’s future

What is coming for the good old USA?

When people read a headline like “America’s Future” they expect to learn something about future elections, or the state of the economy in the next few years, or possibly the next wave of science and technological advances.

America currently is experiencing some troublesome times. Customers are told to leave; people are having drinks thrown into their faces because of their political beliefs. The atmosphere is one of the small bubbles within a pot soon to boil. Could small acts like the two mentioned be a couple of tiny bubbles rising the top before the pot boils?

Lost in the history books is when, in 1856, Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina came into the chamber of the U.S. Senate and beat Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts with a cane. Brooks needed to be restrained by other senators before the pummeling of Sumer would stop. Sumner’s injuries caused him to miss most of the next several years of his term. I hate to say this, but I do wonder if history will not repeat itself as it so often does.

Where is America headed? I think my odds are better if I tried to name the next three Super Bowl champions than trying to predict who will win the presidency in 2020.

What does the Bible say about America’s future? The Bible says nothing that is specific to America. Some prophecy experts have tried tying America into some prophetic passages. Ezekiel 38 for example – The chapter foretells of a future invasion of Israel. Verse 13 lists some nations that attempt to stop the attack with negotiations but fail. In this list of countries is a reference to the “young lions.” Some believe the “young lions” is speaking of the United States. Maybe the young lions are the United States perhaps they are not, the Bible does not give us information either way.

Many ministers have been pointing to America’s judgment because of her moral decay since the 1970s. I have heard more than one preacher make comments like, “God will have to apologize to Sodom and Gahmorah if judgment does not come upon America soon.”

Well, God will never have to apologize to anyone. He is incapable of doing anything wrong.

The judgment of our nation is hard for many American’s to swallow. A few well-known ministers brought up the idea that God was judging America when 9/11 occurred. The public outcry was so vehement the recanting of most of the statements came within a few days.

However, there are some things the Bible does tell us about our nation’s future because there are some verses that include “all.”

Sometime in America’s future, she will follow the Antichrist; as all nations will. Revelation 13:7-9, “And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations. And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world. If any man have an ear, let him hear.”

There will be a financial collapse. The world’s finances will get into such a terrible shape the Antichrist will attempt to solve the problem by placing a mark in everyone’s right hand or forehead. This mark will be needed to buy or sell anything (Revelation 13:18).

For the Antichrist to gain control of the nations of the world and the world’s finances, the America our forefathers envisioned cannot exist.

How will this happen? Before the rise of the Antichrist, there will “come a falling away first” (2 Thessalonians 2:3). There will be a watering down of Christianity within the church, and false doctrine will abound. There will be rejections of the deity of Christ even among those claiming to be Christians, and many sins will no longer be considered sins. As this permeates from the church into society, society will become more amoral, having a cloak of righteousness as a covering for selfish, wickedness. What is righteous will be viewed as evil, what is evil will be championed.

What is America’s future? Except inside the passages where the Bible talks about “all,” it is uncertain to say. However, as we read the conditions in the world right before the Antichrist makes his appearance, we have to assume those passages of future events will be played out soon because too many things are falling into place.

So, who is winning the next Super Bowl?

