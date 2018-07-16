All-region team softball team selected

After leading Harlan to what was probably the best softball season in school history last spring, Ashley Overbay established herself as one of the 13th Region’s elite players. She was honored again recently as a first-team selection on the Southeast Kentucky Coaches Association All-13th Region Team.

Overbay pitched every game for Harlan as a senior and finished with a 14-8 mark as the Lady Dragons made it to the 13th Region Tournament for the first time since 2006 as the runner-up to Harlan County in.a hard-fought 52nd District championship game.

Two key members of the HCHS squad that won three straight district titles were also honored as pitcher Destinee Jenkins and first baseman/pitcher Kacie Russell, both seniors, were named to the second team.

A pair of standout HCHS sophomores, third baseman Hannah Johnson and catcher Emily Long, were named to the third team, along with Harlan junior outfielder Savanna Smith.

The all-region team includes:

First team

1 Brianda Owens Clay Co. OF, P, 1B 11th

2 Leslie Dixon South Laurel 2B, SS, OF 12th

3 Halia Stidham Corbin P 12th

4 Lauren Smith Clay Co. C, INF 12th

5 Beth Marcum North Laurel C 12th

6 Mackenzie Powenski South Laurel INF 12th

7 Harleigh Grubb Corbin 3B, Ss 11th

8 Madison Hicks Corbin 1B, 3B, SS 12th

9 Ashley Overbay Harlan High P 12th

10 Emma Hurd Clay Co. 2nd, SS, P 11th

Second team

1 Destinee Jenkins Harlan Co. 1B, 2B, P, 12th

2 Payten Gregory North Laurel P 11th

3 Megan Poff Barbourville SS, UTIL 11th

4 Kacie Russell Harlan Co. 1B, P 12th

5 Hallie Gambrel Knox Central P 12th

6 Rebecca Riley North Laurel INF 11th

7 Kenzie Jervis South Laurel INF, P 10th

8 Kelsey Tye Williamsburg P, 3B, OF 12th

9 Erin Holland Lynn Camp CF/OF 11th

10 Lesleigh Prewitt Williamsburg C, 1B, 3B 12th

Third team

1 Maddie Frazier Clay Co. 3B, C 11th

2 Autumn Hamilton Barbourville 3B, P 11th

3 Shelby Phillips Clay Co. UTIL 11th

4 Savanna Smith Harlan High CF 11th

5 Hannah Johnson Harlan Co. 2B, 3B 10th

6 Emily Long Harlan Co. C, OF 10th

7 Morgan Warren Knox Central 2B 10th

8 Makenzie Grant Lynn Camp SS 11th

9 Olivia Miller North Laurel INF 11th

10 Hannah Clear Whitley Co. INF, OF 12th

11 Lindsey Shope Whitley Co. 10th

12 Katlin Williams Corbin OF 12th

13 Hailey Richardson Williamsburg 1B, OF 12th