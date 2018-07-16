Brown sentenced to 5 years

A Cawood man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Oney Brown, 32, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing. Brown was represented by his attorney, Cotha Hudson. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee handled the case for the state.

According to the final judgment order, Brown entered a plea of guilty on April 17 to charges of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The indictment stems from Brown’s arrest on Feb. 12, 2017.

According to the citation issued at the time of Brown’s arrest, police received a complaint of a possible meth lab at a residence on Noe Branch Road in Gulston. Police found Brown asleep on a couch at the residence. Brown was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, two bags of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.

Hendrickson sentenced Brown to a total of five years in prison.

According to the final judgment order, as part of the plea agreement, Brown acknowledged he would not move for shock probation. He was additionally ordered to forfeit $1,053 in cash seized at the time of his arrest to the state.