Man, woman face drug charges

A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Benny Back, 31, and Beth Holman, 27, of Harlan, were arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor.

According to the citations, while attempting to serve warrants, Holman was found inside an apartment and Back was found outside the apartment with two small children. During a walk-through of the apartment, police observed several syringes, multiple pipes and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine residue.

Back was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Holman was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity, John Quincy Miracle, 36, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis on Friday. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miracle was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.