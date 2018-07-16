SKCTC to hold soft skills training in Middlesboro

In response to a growing demand for soft skills training in the region, The Center for Rural Development’s Business & Community Training Center is presenting a new series of no-cost training courses that will provide critical workforce skills for employees and job seekers in southern and eastern Kentucky.

The instructor-led training courses, taught by ExecuTrain of Kentucky, a leading provider of business education, will cover essential elements of leadership and soft skills training through five different workshop sessions in four strategic locations throughout the region.

“Sometimes employees have the technical skills needed to do a job, but they fall short in the area of soft skills,” said Patti Simpson, manager of the Business & Community Training Center at The Center for Rural Development. “Through this training, we hope to better equip employees with essential skills that are crucial to career success.”

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, Middlesboro campus, will feature the training session “Business Professionalism and Etiquette (Conduct Yourself with Confidence).” The session with take place on Aug. 15 from 1:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

The training is provided through a program funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and available at no cost to individuals or businesses within The Center for Rural Development’s 45-county primary service area.

For more information or to register for these soft-skills training courses, call Patti Simpson, manager of the Business & Community Training Center, at 606-677-6000. You can also email her at psimpson@centertech.com or register online at www.centertech.com.

The Center for Rural Development’s Business & Community Training Center, a nonprofit organization located in Somerset, KY, provides professional, customized, instructor-led training to help businesses in southern and eastern Kentucky meet their workforce needs.