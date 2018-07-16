For those who wish to have their dog or cat spayed or neutered, the Humane Society is holding a spay/neuter clinic — which will make the procedure available.

Registration for the clinic will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all the spaces are filled. Registration is at the Humane Society office behind the old Belk’s Building at the Village Center Mall at 167 Belkway Drive.

According to Harlan County Chief Animal Control Officer Duncan Caldwell, there is assistance available to help pay for the procedure.

“People can come in and show proof of income and fill out an application,” Caldwell said. “We will help alter one household pet.”

Caldwell explained there is a copay, which will be determined by income. He pointed out the assistance program is funded through the Harlan Fiscal Court. The application for the assistance program can be completed at the Harlan County Animal Shelter.

“Come to the animal shelter between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through the week and ask for an application for SNAP (Spay/Neuter Assistance Program),” Caldwell said. “Participants just come in and fill it out, pay the copay and I’ll do the scheduling and get you the certificate for the program. Then they take the animal to the Humane Society’s office.”

Caldwell said veterinarians from the Woodstock Animal Foundation will perform the procedures.

“We’ve been doing this now for 10 years to prevent unwanted litters,” Caldwell said. “It’s an ongoing issue within the county. Instead of us out running them down, we’re trying to prevent it before it starts.”

Caldwell added dogs and cats are eligible for the spay/neuter assistance program. He said people with incomes up to $55,000 per year may qualify for assistance.

According to the Woodstock Animal Foundation’s website at http://www.woodstockanimalfoundation.org/, “the Woodstock Animal Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to positively impacting the companion pet population, making every pet a wanted pet through the use of education and high quality, low-cost spay and neuter programs and vaccination services.”

The Harlan County Animal Shelter is located at 394 KY 840, in Baxter.