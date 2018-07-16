To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

JULY 17, 18-20

BACK TO SCHOOL Mission Week at the Freedom Center, located at 810 Kingdom Come Drive In Cumberland, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. July 16 and 17 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 through 20. There will be free shoes, clothes, food, fun and games for kindergarten- through 12th-graders who attend Harlan County Schools.

JULY 17-20

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of July 16 includes:

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Pathfork and Sawbriar.

Thursday — Closplint, Holmes Mill, Louellen and Hope Center.

Friday — Rosspoint Elementary School and Harlan County Christian School.

JULY 17-19

A three-session YOUTH RALLY will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 17 through 19 at Mary Helen United Methodist Church. All youth, ninth grade and older, are welcome to attend. There will be Bible study, food, fun and crafts. The church van will provide transportation.

JULY 17

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service will host a Fall Gardening and Season Extension Gardening WORKSHOP at 6 p.m. on July 17 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. For more information or to register, call 606-573-4464.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet July 17 at Golden Corral Restaurant in London. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be newly elected state Rep. Derek (District 90 which includes Leslie, Clay and part of Laurel counties). We will also be installing our latest elected officers at this meeting. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or at kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information, call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

JULY 18, 22-23

There will be a SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC July 22 and 23. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until full) on July 18 at the Harlan County Humane Society office, located at 167 Belk Way (behind the Village Center Mall). Grants are available at the Harlan County Animal Shelter.

JULY 19, 26;

AUG. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30;

SEPT. 6, 13, 20

The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series returns for the fourth year to downtown Middlesboro’s Levitt AMP Pop-Up Park. Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the schedule includes: July 19, Devon Gilfillian (opening act, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression; July 26, Flor De Toloache; Aug. 2, Mountain Park Old Time Band; Aug. 9, Mo Pitney; Aug. 16, Samantha Fish; Aug. 23, Caleb Caudle; Aug. 30, Black Lillies; Sept. 6, Liz Vice; Sept. 13, John Moreland; and Sept. 20, Sierra Hull. For concert schedule updates due to weather, visit Levitt AMP Middlesboro’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

JULY 20, 27; AUG. 3

Harlan Christian Church will host free “Summer Under the Stars” MOVIE NIGHTS beginning at 8:45 p.m. on Fridays on the courthouse lawn in downtown Harlan. The schedule includes: July 20, Toy Story; July 27, I Can Only Imagine; and Aug. 3, Inside Out. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

JULY 20

The New Harlan Patriots football team will have REGISTRATION and equipment issued from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the field house, located by James A. Cawood Elementary School. Any boy entering the fifth- through eighth-grade and attending Rosspoint, Cawood, JACES, Wallins or Green Hills schools and wanting to play football for this upcoming season will need to attend. Practice will begin July 23 at JACES from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, contact coach Scott Caldwell at 606-505-7435.

The DEADLINE for members of the Harlan County High School class of 2018 to apply for admission to the Harlan County Schools Frank Brittain Academic & Athletic Hall of Fame is July 20. For application information, visit https://bit.ly/2ztplNX.

JULY 21

The James A. Cawood High School class of 1973 will hold their 45th REUNION on at 6 p.m. on July 21 at the Harlan Center with a potluck dinner. For more information, call Carol at 859-338-7621 or Susie at 606-573-1656.

JULY 21, AUG. 18, SEPT. 15

Cruisin’ the Crater CAR SHOW at Middlesboro Mall will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County FARMERS MARKET will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

JULY 22-26

Vacation Bible School at Sunshine Baptist Church will be held from6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly July 22 through 26 for ages 3 to 12. For more information or transportation, contact Teana Burns at 606-273-8884.

JULY 22

Dayhoit Baptist Church will host a SINGING featuring the Weaver Family at 11 a.m. on July 22.

JULY 23

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will host a free three-hour WORKHOP, What Wee Should All Know About Car Safety & Maintenance, from 9 a.m. to noon on July 23 on the Harlan campus (mining building room 112, automotive technology). Limited seats are available. To register, contact Tessa Roark at 606-589-3047.

JULY 23-26

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of July 23 includes:

Monday — Verda Head Start, Kids Kampus, Sunshine, Rita’s Daycare and Grays Knob Head Start.

Tuesday — Harlan Senior Center, Tway and Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Wednesday — Good Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork and Wallins Elementary School.

Thursday — Cumberland Elementary School, Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Putney.

Friday — No run.

JULY 23 to 27

Mary Helen United Methodist Church will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 23 through 27. The theme is “Raging River Rampage.” Ages 4-13 are welcome. Children under 4 should be accompanied by an adult. The church van will provide transportation. The closing picnic program for parents and friends will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

JULY 25

The Bridge Mission Group will sponsor a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 25 for Cawood Elementary School students and families — free food, clothing, school supplies and games for kids.

JULY 25-OCT. 17

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the GRIEFSHARE video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

JULY 26

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will host an Artist’s RECEPTION and exhibit for Jamie Claire Corum from 4 to 8 p.m. on July 26 on the Middlesboro campus in the student lounge. The event will be catered by Brew Moon of Kentucky Coffee Shop.

JULY 27

The third annual L.I.T. Kick Off Party at Benham Schoolhouse Inn will be held July 27 featuring Billy Brown. Doors open at 10 p.m., and tickets are $10. For more information, call 606-848-3000.

KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, a department of Saint Joseph London, will host its free third annual BACK TO SCHOOL BASH from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 27 at KentuckyOne Health Pediatric Associates, located at 378 Thompson Poynter Road in London. This event will include inflatables and games, and free school supplies will be available for students. Refreshments will be served, courtesy of the United Way of Laurel County summer feeding program. For more information, call 606-877-3983.

JULY 28

The James A. Cawood High School 1980s REUNION will be held from 2-10 p.m. on July 28 at Camp Blanton. Free to all alumni, faculty and staff that attended or worked at JACHS anytime during the 80. There will be a pot luck dinner and raffle. For more information, call 217-979-2269.

JULY 30-AUG. 2

Riverside Baptist Church will host VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 2 at Dayhoit Baptist Church. The theme is Camp Victory. For more information, call 606-574-0004.

JULY 30

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service is offering a Garden Composting and Vermiculture workshop at 6 p.m. on July 30 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. This workshop will offer basics in composting for the garden as well as using vermiculture to enhance the fertility of your garden soil. To register or for more information, call 606-573-4464.

LINK CREW training will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on July 30 at Harlan County High School.

JULY 30-31

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of July 30 includes:

Monday — Comprehensive Care Center, Cranks, Cawood and Bob’s Creek

Tuesday — Green Hills Center, Green Hills Elementary School, Straight Creek and Bledsoe.

AUG. 2-5

The Appalachian Program at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will host The Great Mountain MURAL MEGA FEST from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 2 through 5 on the Cumberland campus. The Great Mountain Mural Mega Fest is a gathering of artists, teachers, students and creative placemakers. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jc15iU.

AUG. 3

A Back to School BLOWOUT will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Cumberland Elementary School (for CES students only). There will be free schools supplies. For more information, contact CES FRYSC at 606-589-2914.

AUG. 4

Cawood Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the gymnasium — free food pantry, household items and clothes giveaway, festival games, drawing for door prizes along with grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks.

The third annual Vets Serving Vets FREEDOM RUN will be held Aug. 4 at 106 Cherry Street in Pineville. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. There will be door prizes, live music and vendors. All proceeds benefit Vets Serving Vets. For more information, visit the 2108 Vets Serving Vets Freedom Run Facebook page.

AUG. 7

Rosspoint Elementary School and LGR-FRYSC will host a Back to School OPEN HOUSE from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 — meet teachers, classroom lists, refreshments and school supplies.

Green Hills Elementary School will host a BACK TO SCHOOL BASH from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Wallins Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Cumberland Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 — meet teachers, get supply lists and see classrooms. Free refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by CES, CES FRYSC and CES 21st CCLC.

Evarts Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE and ice cream social from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 — classroom assignments, meet teachers, enroll a child, free ice cream and cake, free schools supplies. For more information, call 606-837-2386 or 606-837-2539.

James A. Cawood Elementary School will host an OPEN HOUSE from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. There will be meet and greet with teachers, shaved ice, enroll a child, some school supplies and much more.

FRESHMEN ORIENTATION will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Harlan County High School.

AUG. 8

The 2018-2019 school year for Harlan County Schools will begin Aug. 8 (full day).

The 2018-2019 school year for Harlan Independent Schools will begin Aug. 8.

AUG. 9

Harlan County High School SBDM Council meeting dates for 2018-19 include: Aug.9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13. All meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at 3:15 pm in the HCHS Media Center.

AUG. 11

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be holding a free HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE from 9 to 5 on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot at 110 River Street in Harlan. The hunter must attend the session and pass an exam to be certified. All hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975 must complete this course. The hunter must be at least 9 years of age to be certified. All participants must register for the course at www.fw.ky.gov. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Service at 606-573-4464 or the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at 800-858-1549.

GRILLIN-N-CHILLIN at the Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

The RCV Axle UTV Bounty Series Round 4 will be held from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Harlan County Campgound – Putney Trailhead. For more information, visit southernrockracing.com.

AUG. 14

Brian Bowman,VETERANS BENEFITS field representative, will will resume his monthly visit in Harlan County in August. He will be available (by appointment only) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Harlan County Courthouse on the second floor. If you need immediate service, call the federal VA at 800-827-1000.

AUG. 25

The John Morgan and Florence (Jones) Partin FAMILY REUNION will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the Williamsburg Tourism & Convention Center. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. (bring a dish and drinks to share — plates, forks, spoons and napkins will be provided). An auction will also be held (donations are appreciated to help with reunion expenses). For more information, contact Vickie Lunsford at 606-523-1051 or Janice Sweet at 606-526-9556.

SEPT. 8

The 2018 Lillian Faye Simpson-Southeast Scholarship GOLF CLASSIC will be held Sept. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. A four-player scramble, the event has an entry fee of $300 per team, including green fees, use of cart, event T-shirt and lunch. Golfers may choose tee times at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. Registration for each will be at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be a putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to pin contest. Space is limited to 18 teams — nine per flight — and slots will fill quickly. To register, contact Patty Sokolowski, 606-589-3164 or Patty.Sokolowski@kctcs.edu.

OCT. 6

The annual Harlan HAUNT FEST will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 6 at the Harlan Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.harlanhauntfest.com.

• • • • • • •

ANN’S PANTRY, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

