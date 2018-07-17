Calvary Campus offers mission opportunities in Appalachia

Beautiful scenery, warm loving people, peaceful surroundings, cell phone service (maybe) and great needs briefly describe Calvary Campus in Harlan County and the surrounding area.

No one gets to Lynch by accident. Do not trust your GPS for the easier route. But, of course, you can trust God is working in this remote part of Kentucky.

Calvary Campus is a mission retreat center in the Appalachian Mountains. Families, churches and pastors come for missions, spiritual growth and spiritual renewal.

They offer dorm-style facilities and suite-style accommodations at affordable prices.

The 25-acre campus includes a farm, picnic area, gym and numerous swings and benches for reflection and enjoyment of the beautiful scenery.

The needs are great in the region. Health issues, job loss and drug use are of great concern to those who call the community home.

Ongoing ministries include food distribution, building handicap ramps, a sewing ministry, assisting the local schools with their needs and part-time employment.

The organization’s desire is for people to experience God through ministry.

Families who have visited have loved sharing missions side by side with their children and grandchildren.

There are ways for all ages to serve the Lord.

Calvary Campus is a multi-faceted ministry. They work with each participating church or family to design a mission experience, retreat or camp that fits your needs.

You can check them out on Facebook, visit their website at http://meridzo.com/calvary-campus/ or call at 606-633-9300.

The 750,000-member Kentucky Baptist Convention will hold its annual meeting this November in the heart of Appalachia. This article is part of a series looking at some of the ministries Kentucky Baptists might want to visit in the days before and after the annual meeting, which will be in Pikeville on Nov. 13. Courtesy of Kentucky Today.