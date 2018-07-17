Inmate walks off work release

At approximately 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Harlan County Detention Center Staff reported inmate Aaron Amburgy Jr. ran from the Inmate Work Release Program.

HCDC staff reported the Inmate Work Release Program participants were working in Gilley Hollow, across from Southeast Community College in Cumberland. IWP Deputies report that Amburgy was last seen at approximately 10:19 a.m. and realized missing at approximately 10:29 a.m., approximately 10 minutes later.

HCDC administration was notified and local law enforcement and dispatch were all informed of the situation.

Amburgy is a local from the the Hiram/ Cumberland area and is 26 years old. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes with a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow vest with the word “INMATE” on the back, orange and white striped pants with the word “INMATE down the leg, orange and white striped shirt and a pair of work boots.

Amburgy had been participating in the Inmate Work release Program since June 4.

Amburgy is classified by the KY Dept. of Corrections as a Community Level 1, allowing him to be part of the outside work details. By the standards of the Kentucky Dept. of Corrections he is not considered dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, please contact your local law enforcement agency.