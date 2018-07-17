Kelly sentenced to 4 years for reckless homicide

A Closplint man was sentenced to a total of four years in prison recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Dallas Kelly, 32, appeared with his attorney Linda West in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on June 20. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee handled the case for the state.

According to the final judgment order, Kelly entered a plea of guilty on June 7 to one count of reckless homicide.

Kelly was sentenced on the amended charge of reckless homicide stemming from a one count of second-degree manslaughter charge contained in an indictment handed down by the grand jury on Aug. 29, 2016.

According to the indictment, Kelly caused the death of a minor child under the age of eight by leaving the child unattended in a bath, manifesting extreme indifference to human life and thereby causing the death of the child.

Kentucky State Police Det. William Joshua Howard presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Hendrickson sentenced Kelly to a total of four years in prison. The final judgment order also states Kelly will not move for shock probation as part of the plea agreement. Kelly was remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.