Summer sprints

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise

Members of the Harlan High School football team recently started their summer workouts in preparation for the season opener on Aug. 17 at Floyd Central. Several of the Green Dragons are pictured during a conditioning session at the Harlan field on Monday. The Dragons were scheduled to travel to Bell County on Tuesday for a passing scrimmage.

